Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.6% on Friday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Evoke traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. Approximately 8,449,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EVOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 87.25.

Get Evoke alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVOK

Evoke Stock Down 9.6%

Evoke Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.94. The company has a market cap of £119.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.