New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $79.98 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $79,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.6% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.9% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,400. This represents a 41.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on AutoZone from $4,155.00 to $4,811.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,547.56.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,962.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,941.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,902.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,162.00 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $51.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

