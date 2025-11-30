North Peak Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,056,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,213,000. Pegasystems accounts for about 4.5% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,050,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,896 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $68,229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 151.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,516,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 913,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,316,000 after purchasing an additional 907,226 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 253.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,367,000 after purchasing an additional 839,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PEGA. DA Davidson raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

PEGA opened at $54.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.09. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $68.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.95 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 16.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $2,552,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 44,979,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,679,319.72. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 17,171 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 127,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,487,646.40. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 203,895 shares of company stock worth $12,179,202 in the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

