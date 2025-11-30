Martin & Co. Inc. TN Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 1.7% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 152.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $421.75 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.00 and its 200 day moving average is $425.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

