Millington Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 367 Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,098,695,000 after purchasing an additional 931,132 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,421,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,557,000 after buying an additional 907,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,760,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,062,509,000 after acquiring an additional 542,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mastercard by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $551.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $559.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

