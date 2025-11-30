West Family Investments Inc. Takes $416,000 Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. $SKM

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom by 2.3% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 11.3% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 3.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of SKM opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SK Telecom has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

