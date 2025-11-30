West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 3,200 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $1,288,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $292,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.9% in the first quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 48,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 160,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Desjardins lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE CNQ opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $34.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.5875 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 73.89%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.