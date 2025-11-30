12,868 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,868 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at about $719,395,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth about $2,462,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 139,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,984,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,178,000 after acquiring an additional 878,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DB. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

