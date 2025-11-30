West Family Investments Inc. Takes $393,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,604,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,252,000 after purchasing an additional 929,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,877,000 after buying an additional 415,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $1,021,893,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,018,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,150,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,614,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $265.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

