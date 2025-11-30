SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX Position Reduced by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

GWX stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $795.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

