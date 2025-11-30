iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Shares Acquired by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 236,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15,292.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 237,493 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWN opened at $182.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.76. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $182.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

