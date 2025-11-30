Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,472 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 351.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $686.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07. The company has a market capitalization of $720.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $674.04 and its 200 day moving average is $642.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.