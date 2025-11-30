Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 109.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,367,770,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,532,331,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 9,648.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,123,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,549 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,221.85. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 138,597 shares of company stock valued at $14,499,943 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.3%

Walmart stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $881.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $110.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

