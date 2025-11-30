Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 39,680 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,680 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,772,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,468,000 after buying an additional 2,393,673 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,462,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,290 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 117.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,671,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,690 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 611,636.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,327,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,210,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,495,000 after purchasing an additional 758,884 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $32.60 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.