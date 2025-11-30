Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

