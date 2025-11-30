Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,248 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,975,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 455,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 378.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 47,359 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

