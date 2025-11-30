Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210,235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,367 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $454,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $752.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $757.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $699.27. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

