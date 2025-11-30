2,075 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Bought by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $873,578.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 396,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,557,339.42. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $237.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $260.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

