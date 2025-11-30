SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Bought by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.56.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

