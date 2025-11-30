Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 11.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.2% during the first quarter. Helium Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,438. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.2%

CRM stock opened at $230.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.26. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.96 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.86.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

