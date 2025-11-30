Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 1,310 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.5% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,979,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $2,721,477,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,764,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,543,712,000 after purchasing an additional 370,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after buying an additional 827,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1%

CVX stock opened at $151.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.22. The company has a market cap of $304.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,783.75. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.58.

Chevron Company Profile



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

