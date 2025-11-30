Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $292.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.26 and a 200 day moving average of $284.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

