Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.5455.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $4,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 452,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

