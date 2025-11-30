West Family Investments Inc. Has $470,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,595,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,195,515,000 after acquiring an additional 256,719 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,338,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,877,536,000 after purchasing an additional 273,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,771,000 after purchasing an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 312,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,190,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.47.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $311.90 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.50. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,254,531.05. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.