Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $714,801,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,592,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,652,000 after purchasing an additional 64,745 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,830,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,280,000 after buying an additional 401,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,483,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,168,000 after buying an additional 450,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 737.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,042,000 after buying an additional 865,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Weiss Ratings upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $191.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $178.64 and a 52 week high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.