2,304 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,495,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,776,000 after buying an additional 658,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,533,000 after buying an additional 270,227 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 33.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after buying an additional 786,063 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after buying an additional 779,819 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total value of $11,862,880.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total value of $6,993,826.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,829.30. The trade was a 58.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 645,609 shares of company stock valued at $135,476,411 in the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $199.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $200.07 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.23.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

