Yum China (YUMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd.
Yum China has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Yum China has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.
Yum China Stock Performance
Shares of YUMC stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $53.99.
About Yum China
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yum China
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.