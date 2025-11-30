Yum China (YUMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd.

Yum China has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Yum China has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

About Yum China

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

