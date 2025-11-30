West Family Investments Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,151,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $343,764,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 465,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,480,000 after acquiring an additional 326,583 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,941,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,062,000 after purchasing an additional 305,089 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $779.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $634.75 and its 200-day moving average is $583.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $800.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

