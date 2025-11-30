Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ORIC Shares Sold by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,004,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,080,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 802,632 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,809,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 3,646.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,335,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,799 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Oric Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.66. Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 656,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,325.20. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 11,000 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $159,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,317 shares in the company, valued at $701,562.84. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 261,000 shares of company stock worth $3,024,703 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Featured Stories

