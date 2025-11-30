West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,454. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,482 shares of company stock worth $905,295. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $92.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.98. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.