West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,578,243,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $571,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,946,000 after purchasing an additional 410,636 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,442,000 after purchasing an additional 361,526 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 50,691.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,910,000 after purchasing an additional 331,525 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total value of $5,553,888.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 112,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,496.24. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8%

DE stock opened at $465.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. Deere & Company has a one year low of $403.01 and a one year high of $533.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.