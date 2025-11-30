8,058,447 Shares in General Mills, Inc. $GIS Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,058,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 252,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 19,259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in General Mills by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

General Mills Stock Up 0.9%

GIS opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.