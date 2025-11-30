West Family Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT opened at $599.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $682.18. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $443.21 and a 1-year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.86.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

