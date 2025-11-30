Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 259.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 57.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,194,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,661,000 after acquiring an additional 238,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.8%

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.75. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 22.50%.The firm had revenue of $239.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. Research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

