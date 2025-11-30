Norges Bank Invests $547.35 Million in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 949,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 355.6% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in MSCI by 2,666.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in MSCI by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $560.60 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $486.73 and a one year high of $642.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $562.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.52.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The company had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.63%.

MSCI announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.42, for a total value of $348,454.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,006.90. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings cut MSCI from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.