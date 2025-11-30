Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Has $101,000 Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. $NUVB

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,469 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Insider Activity at Nuvation Bio

In other news, insider Gary Hattersley sold 100,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dongfang Liu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,800. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $877,800. 29.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

NYSE:NUVB opened at $8.05 on Friday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.48.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. Nuvation Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 813.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

