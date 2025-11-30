Norges Bank Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,826,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,188,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,436,000 after acquiring an additional 373,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,047,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,651,000 after buying an additional 251,693 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,680,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,708,000 after acquiring an additional 824,451 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,299,000 after purchasing an additional 288,792 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Corteva by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,041,000 after acquiring an additional 110,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price target on Corteva in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Corteva in a report on Monday, September 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $67.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.