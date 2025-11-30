Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 12,106 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 31,092 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $737,502.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,013.64. The trade was a 89.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 108,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,123.80. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 87,921 shares of company stock worth $2,099,423 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $35.72.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $458.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.58 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

