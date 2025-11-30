Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 422 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 37.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 15.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace stock opened at $298.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GE Aerospace to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

