Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,587 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Groupe la Francaise increased its position in Jabil by 35.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Kristine Melachrino sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,403,958.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,718 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,421.20. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 3,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total value of $785,441.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,899,326.24. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $210.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.20. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $237.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.37. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.