Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 32 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 35.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,878.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,797.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,894.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.75.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $41.51 by $3.11. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.99%.The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCNCA. Wall Street Zen cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,000.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,165.83.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

