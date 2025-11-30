Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 7,084 APA Corporation $APA

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in APA by 6,096.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of APA by 76.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of APA by 214.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in APA by 1,731.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. APA Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price target on APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

