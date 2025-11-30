Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 9,028 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 313.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 450.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $138.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRPT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

