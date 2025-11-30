Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Equity Residential $EQR

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,351,689,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $165,442,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 725.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,908,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,711,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,329,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,731,000 after purchasing an additional 952,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

