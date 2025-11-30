28,342 Shares in Grifols, S.A. $GRFS Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Grifols during the second quarter worth $95,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 1,693.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRFS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research cut Grifols from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Grifols Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

Grifols Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

