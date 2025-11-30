Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $201,000 in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Align Technology by 84.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $147.14 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $246.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average is $156.42. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $995.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. HSBC raised their target price on Align Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Align Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

