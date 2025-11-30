Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 973 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,918 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.3% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.10%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

