Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acuity during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 542,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,907,000 after buying an additional 60,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $366.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Acuity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.81 and a fifty-two week high of $375.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.36. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 9.13%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. Acuity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acuity from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.17.

Insider Activity at Acuity

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,687 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $1,724,862.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,665.45. This trade represents a 30.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

