Norges Bank Invests $626.57 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,668,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,569,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 474.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 212.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup raised shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

NU opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

