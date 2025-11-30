Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 61,854 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth $19,305,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter valued at $2,412,000.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 2.01. Sportradar Group AG has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $342.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.04 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Arete Research upgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SRAD

About Sportradar Group

(Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.